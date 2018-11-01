Minor Fire at Appleton North High School
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - A bathroom fire at Appleton North High School caused a disruption for students today.
Officials at Appleton North High School say at about 10:00 a.m. there was a small fire in a second-floor bathroom.
According to the school, all students and staff were evacuated in accordance with safety procedures.
The fire was quickly extinguished and around 10:40 a.m. classes resumed.
The Appleton Fire Department says it was only a minor fire.
All students and staff are safe.
