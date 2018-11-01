Minor Fire at Appleton North High School

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - A bathroom fire at Appleton North High School caused a disruption for students today.

Officials at Appleton North High School say at about 10:00 a.m. there was a small fire in a second-floor bathroom.

According to the school, all students and staff were evacuated in accordance with safety procedures.

The fire was quickly extinguished and around 10:40 a.m. classes resumed.

The Appleton Fire Department says it was only a minor fire.

All students and staff are safe.