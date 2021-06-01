Miracle League of Baseball returns to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- After being down and temporarily out last year due to the pandemic, Miracle League of Green Bay baseball is returning for it’s 15th season.

Announced Tuesday, June 1, the league announced the return to Resch Miracle Field in Allouez’ Optimist Park as the season begins June 5. Currently, 202 children are registered for the league. That beats the all-time high of registered kids by one. 16 different teams will take to the field, accompanied by nearly 400 volunteers.

To avoid large gatherings, the biggest change coming this season is that there will be no customary Opening Ceremony. The day will begin going straight into the 8 individual games for the day.

There will also be no visiting mascots, colorful team flag march, Colorguard for the national anthem, or music by the Allouez Band. Miracle League Homer will be the only mascot present.

However, friends, family, and fans of the league are all invited to attend the games. Concessions will be available as well. Vaccinated attendees will be exempt from mask-wearing, including players. Masks will be optional for fans and others watching the games.