Miracle League of The Fox Valley holds fundraiser to support baseball league for children of all abilities

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Miracle League of the Fox Valley provides every child with the opportunity to be on a team but they need to fundraise in order to operate, so every year they hold an event where they raise thousands of dollars so every kid gets a shot to just be a kid.

“It’s not a team it’s a family,” said Chip Wood, an announcer for the Miracle League of the Fox Valley.

The Goodwill NCW program exists so every child, no matter their ability level gets to play baseball.

Kailee Vander Loop, the Program Leader for the league said, “The Miracle League of the Fox Valley is a program of North-Central Wisconsin and we are an organized baseball league for children 4-19 with either intellectual or physical disabilities.”

Organizers and volunteers alike say there is nothing like watching these children blossom when they are given a chance.

“Watching the kids the first game and how everyone’s really tentative and they don’t really want to go up to bat and they’re very nervous,” added Wood. “Compared to the end of the season where it is just nonstop cheers and chants and people are just so happy to be there.”

“They get to come out to the field, have a field of their own, and be just like their peers participating in a non-competitive sports league,” said Vander Loop. “A lot of us have been part of teams growing up and I think it’s important all children of all abilities get that opportunity.”

Goodwill said they do their fundraisers so no family has to pay to play.

“All of this money will go towards running the program, which is great because our families aren’t asked to fundraise,” said Vander Loop.

Goodwill officials say that previous fundraisers for the program made up to $10,000 dollars for the year but this year they have already surpassed that and raised $12,000 dollars – hoping to raise up to $4,000 or $5,000 more at the actual event.