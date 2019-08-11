Miracle Mile

A local musician’s life was saved after a program at Mile of Music helped diagnosed him with skin cancer describes this experience as no less than a “miracle”.

Rob Stroup is part of the duo, Moody Little Sister, while at the festival Rob took part in the Artist’s Care Program.

This program provides various health services for musicians.

Rob was shocked to learn a freckle he neglected for years turned out to be cancerous.

Rob has had surgery and is now cancer free.



The dermatologist, Michelle Cihla, who treated Rob says sun exposure can put people at risk for skin cancer. She also recommends:

Sunscreen- If you are going to be outside for more than 20 or 30 minutes you should apply sunscreen of SPF number 15 or higher.

Protective Clothing- Wearing a broad brimmed hat protects most of your face, ears, and neck.

Daily Sunscreen Moisturizer- There are many very nice daily sunscreen moisturizers with SPF 15 available.

For more information about Rob Stroup visit his site:

http:// https://mileofmusic.com/artists/moody-little-sister/