GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Miron Construction welcomed students to their headquarters on Thursday for the annual Build Like a Girl event.

High school and middle school girls passionate about building got a day full of hands-on activities.

“Usually, at the beginning of the day, they’re quiet and shy,” said Meradith Schaller, Miron Construction Project Manager. “Then by the end of the day, they’re happy and laughing when they’re all leaving, so it’s definitely a good experience for them.”

Among the projects are constructing a brick wall and assembling raised garden beds that will be donated to local organizations.