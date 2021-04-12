Miron Construction to move into Titletown Offices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown Development, LLC has announced Miron Construction will open an office in the Titletown Office.

Miron has been a longtime partner with the Green Bay Packers and is the Official Provider of Construction Services for the Packers and Lambeau Field. They will now occupy the third floor of the Titletown Office which is nearly 23,000 square feet.

This will be the sixth location for Miron, with other locations in Neenah, Wausau, Eau Claire, Madison and Milwaukee – along with Cedar Rapids, Iowa. David Voss Jr., President and CEO of Miron said this about the new office space at Titletown, “We are grateful for our clients who trusted us to deliver on bringing their dreams to life, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

In addition to Titletown Office, another approximately 100,000 square feet of future development is envisioned. Concepts being considered to include retail, health and wellness, food and beverage, and entertainment.