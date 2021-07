MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A bar in Mishicot took the word ‘free’ in free throws to a whole new level, as they offered shots for each made Giannis free throw.

Crow Bar & Grill in Mishicot posted on their Facebook the day before Game 6 saying that for each Giannis made free throw people would get a free shot. Well, Giannis ended up making 17 out of 19 free throws.

As a team, the Bucks went 25 for 29 from the line.

