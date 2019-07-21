Mishicot Fire Station opens reception center for residents who have no power

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) — The Red Cross is running a Reception Center at the Mishicot Fire Station, 214 S. Main St., Mishicot, with charging stations, snacks, and water.

The center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. thereafter until power is restored or there is no longer a need. Anyone needing to plug-in or charge a device is welcome.

A large number of residents in Manitowoc County remain without power since Saturday morning’s storms. WPS says it may take multiple days to restore power to every customer.