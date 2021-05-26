Mishicot High School students build supermileage car, compete at Road America

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Students from Mishicot High School participated in a competition at Road America that revolved around building a supermileage car.

The class participated as part of one of Mishicot High School’s classes, Engineering Applications. Seven students total were part of the team, and according to Mishicot High School teacher Brennen Mickelson, it was the second time participating in this event since he was a teacher at Mishicot.

Mickelson mentioned that there are multiple events throughout the year, but COVID played a factor as this was the only one taking place this school year. The competition is called the ChallengeUSA Supermileage competition.

“There are several events at various locations throughout the year that schools can compete at, but due to COVID restrictions this was the only one taking place this school year,” says Mickelson.

The team took fifth place (out of six teams) in their class, as several mechanical failures played a part in where they finished. One of the failures ended their competition early as they were unable to repair what had broken.

There were 19 teams total competing in multiple categories. The competition involved students receiving a stock Briggs and Stratton engine and had to design a vehicle to get optimum mileage.

Students were also given an inside look at the Road America Central Command Center, where they were shown what it takes to run an event with 50,000 people in attendance.

The competition took place on May 10 and May 11 in Elkhart Lake, Wis.