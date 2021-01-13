Mishicot man indicted on multiple counts for crimes against children

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – After allegedly transporting minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and producing child pornography, a Mishicot man faces up to life in prison.

According to a release, a federal grand jury indicted 59-year-old Timothy Tetzlaff on Jan. 12.

Tetzlaff faces two counts alleging that he transported minors in interstate and foreign commerce with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and that he engaged in the production of child pornography.

According to a release, if convicted of the transportation charges, Tetzlaff faces a mandatory ten years’ imprisonment and up to a life sentence on each count, and if convicted of the child pornography production charge, he faces a mandatory 15 years’ imprisonment and up to 30 years’ imprisonment.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice.

This case was investigated by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Bay branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.