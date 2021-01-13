LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Mishicot man indicted on multiple counts for crimes against children

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel, court generic_1095318427790858-159532

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – After allegedly transporting minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and producing child pornography, a Mishicot man faces up to life in prison.

According to a release, a federal grand jury indicted 59-year-old Timothy Tetzlaff on Jan. 12.

Tetzlaff faces two counts alleging that he transported minors in interstate and foreign commerce with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and that he engaged in the production of child pornography. 

According to a release, if convicted of the transportation charges, Tetzlaff faces a mandatory ten years’ imprisonment and up to a life sentence on each count, and if convicted of the child pornography production charge, he faces a mandatory 15 years’ imprisonment and up to 30 years’ imprisonment.  

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice.

This case was investigated by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Bay branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame girls win pivotal FRCC match-up, Kimberly edges Appleton East to take FVA lead

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual