Mishicot man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse charges, faces up to life in prison

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Mishicot pled guilty for two counts related to criminal sexual activity and could face up to a life sentence in prison.

According to officials, 59-year-old Timothy Tetzlaff pled guilty to the following two counts:

  • Interstate travel with the intent to engage a minor in criminal sexual activity
  • Production of child pornography

The plea agreement reportedly says Tetzlaff will receive a sentence of at least 15 years of imprisonment and up to a life sentence.

Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach will preside over the sentencing, which is scheduled for June 28, 2021.

The case was reportedly investigated by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office, and the Green Bay office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

