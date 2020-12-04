Mishicot teenager in custody after 22-year-old reportedly shot, injured

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention center after allegedly shooting and injuring a 22-year-old Sheboygan man.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Ridge Road and West Church Street in Mishicot shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 for a suspicious unoccupied vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies observed evidence indicating shots were fired into the vehicle.

While conducting the initial investigation, a 22-year-old Sheboygan man arrived at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Investigators from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and Mishicot Police officers determined the shooting occurred within the Village of Mishicot. Upon further investigation, authorities determined a teenager from Mishicot was involved.

On Wednesday, investigators and officers arrested a 14-year-old boy that is now being held at the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center pending his initial appearance for weapons violations.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brandon Radke at 920-683-4217. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466 or by utilizing the Crime Stoppers P3 app.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.