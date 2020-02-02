‘Miss Green Bay Area’ gives over $6,000 in scholarships and awards to two winners

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Miss Green Bay Area Competition 2020 and Miss Green Bay Area’s Outstanding Teen 2020 crowned their two winners on Saturday.

Beloit resident, Kylie Thompson was crowned Miss Green Bay Area 2020 and received over $4,000 in scholarships and awards at Saturday’s ceremony.

Thompson is a graduate of St. Norbert College and performed musical theater vocal as her talent in the pageant.

Miss Green Bay Area’s Outstanding Teen 2020 recipient was Eve Vanden Heuvel. Heuvel’s talent was playing the piano and she received over $2,100 in scholarships and awards.

The organization says, “The Miss Green Bay Area Scholarship Organization provides opportunities for young women to achieve their personal and professional ambitions.”

For more information about the pageant visit www.missgreenbayarea.com.