Miss Wisconsin USA, Miss Wisconsin Teen USA selected

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Following pageants on Sunday in Fond du Lac, Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen USA have been selected.

Gabriella Deyi of Madison was selected as Miss Wisconsin USA 2020 while Olivia Lulich of Lyndon Station was selected as Miss Wisconsin Teen USA 2020.

Both Deyi and Lulich will now advance and compete next year at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national pageants.

Local 5’s Robin Oguinye participated in the Miss Wisconsin USA pageant and made it to the semi-finals.

For more information on the MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA state pageants, please visit www.misswisconsinusa.com or www.misswisconsinteenusa.com.