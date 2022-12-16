UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFRV) – After three action-packed nights showcasing talents, interview skills, and social achievements, Grace Stanke from Wisconsin was named Miss America for 2023.

The Wausau area native was awarded a $50,000 cash scholarship, the iconic Austrian Crystal emblazoned crown, and the life-changing title of Miss America 2023 after beating out New York in the finals.

“Being crowned Miss America 2023 is impossible to put into words – it is a dream come true and has literally changed my life in an instant,” said Grace Stanke, Miss America 2023. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to compete alongside so many inspiring, brilliant, talented women.”

Each year, the Miss America Organization awards more than $5 million in cash scholarships through its national, state, and local programs.

Stanke, 20, will also earn a six-figure salary, and benefits, and will travel around 20,000 miles a month during her reign as a representative of the Miss America Organization.

The primary function of Miss America is to earn the position as a role model and advocate for young women while sharing her passion, life story, and the more than 100-year legacy of the Miss America Organization.

“I hope to live up to the impeccable legacy of Miss America, serving as a positive role model for women of all ages and my community,” said Stanke. “It’s been an honor to represent the great state of Wisconsin, and I look forward to the opportunity to change the world through my social impact initiative ‘Clean Energy, Cleaner Future’ on the national stage.”

Stanke is currently a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison studying nuclear engineering. For the talent portion of the competition, Stanke won the talent scholarship for a classical violin performance.

“On behalf of the Miss America Organization, we congratulate our newly crowned Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke,” said Shantel Krebs, Miss America Organization Board Chair. “Since 1921, The Miss America Organization has been leading by example as one of the most recognizable names empowering young women through education, professional development, advocacy, and community service.”

Stanke is the third woman from the state of Wisconsin to be crowned Miss America.