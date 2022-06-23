THURSDAY, 6/23/2022 8:17 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Vivian has been found.

No further information is available at this time.

Original: MISSING: 10-year-old girl from Green Bay with autism

THURSDAY, 6/23/2022 8:01 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Emergency Management has issued an alert looking for a missing 10-year-old girl.

According to a message, authorities are looking for 10-year-old Vivian who has autism. She’s Asian, 5 feet tall with black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen in the area of Deckner and Bellevue Street.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, orange shorts, and no shoes.

If you see her, officials ask that you call 911.