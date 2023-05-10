TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Two Rivers has reportedly been found and is safe.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, 12-year-old Kyliah Stetson has been located and is safe. She was reportedly last seen leaving her home in Two Rivers around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Two Rivers have concern for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday leaving her home.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, 12-year-old Kyliah Stetson was last seen on foot, leaving her home in Two Rivers around 4 p.m. on Tuesday with no other known modes of travel, and she reportedly does not have any phones or electronics with her.

Kyliah was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt crop top, black ripped jeans, black/white small “snoopy” backpack, silver shiny shoes, and also has a black Puma sweatshirt.

Kyliah Stetson

Officers say that Kyliah has blue eyes, brown/blonde hair with a blonde streak in her hair.

Law enforcement has concern for her safety. Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact the Two Rivers Police Department at 920-686-7200 and reference case #23-02144.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is made available.