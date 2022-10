FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County are currently searching for a missing 12-year-old from Fox Lake.

According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Jack Couey has been missing since 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers and community members are currently out looking for the child.

Couey was last seen wearing a Green Bay sweater. Fox Lake is roughly 35 minutes southwest of Fond du Lac.

If you have seen Jack Couey, you are asked to call 911 immediately.