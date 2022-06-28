SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate a missing 12-year-old juvenile from the Town of Scott.

Zander Lee Gorsuch, 12, has been missing since Monday, June 27, 2022, and is described as a white 5’06” 125-pound male. He also has blonde hair and green eyes.

Gorsuch was last seen wearing black and white shorts and a gold sweatshirt. He was also carrying a blue backpack.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zander, you are asked to contact Sergent Matthew Wilson or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was provided.

This is an active investigation and Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.