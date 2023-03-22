NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in New London have provided an update on the missing 12-year-old boy and his father who police were looking for when they didn’t return from a trip to Appleton on Monday.

According to the New London Police Department, the boy, Chason was found safe early Wednesday morning with his father in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Officers say that around 5 a.m. on March 22, Jason Moore approached an officer in St. Petersburg, asking for directions to his daughter’s house.

Officers in Florida then ran the vehicle and Chason’s name through NCIC and saw New London PD was looking for them. St. Petersburg Police took custody of Chason, subsequently reuniting him with his adult sister who lives in St. Petersburg.

Authorities say that Chason is safe and unharmed and will be returning to Wisconsin with his mother soon.

It was noted that at this time there has been no arrest and Jason is not in custody. The New London Police Department will continue to work with the Waupaca County DA’s Office on this case, officers say.

The New London Police Department would like to thank the Appleton Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice, St. Petersburg Police Department, and the Waupaca County DA’s Office for their assistance.

No additional information was provided. If more details are released, Local 5 will update this story.