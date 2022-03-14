MONDAY 03/14/2022 2:02 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Menasha Police Department, the missing teenager has been located and is safe.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if any additional details are released.

Original Story: MISSING: 13-year-old from Menasha

MONDAY 03/14/2022 11:24 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, they are looking for 13-year-old Issac who was last seen early Monday morning. They say he has ties to the Kimberly area.

Issac might be wearing a black nylon coat with a hood. Anyone who has any information regarding Isaac’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Menasha Police at 920-967-3500, send a private message, or leave an anonymous tip with the Winnebago County Crimestoppers at 920-231-8477.