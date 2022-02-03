MISSING: 15-year-old Lyvia Hansen from Allouez

Lyvia Hansen from Allouez.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen from Allouez.

According to a release, Lyvia Hansen was reported as a missing endangered juvenile since Feb. 3, 2022.

Hansen is described as 5’06”, around 125 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. Deputies say she has piercings on her nose and lip.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink crop-top, and Ugg boots.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office or Sgt. Matthew Wilson at 920-448-6192 or email Matthew.Wilson@browncountywi.gov.