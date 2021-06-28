GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

MISSING: 15-year-old Marquita Smith from Allouez

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV)- The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 15-year-old missing teen from the Village of Allouez.

Marquita Smith has been missing since Sunday, June 27. Smith is described as 5’4″ with black hair and brown eyes. There is no known clothing description, currently. However, Smith is said to be traveling with a black and white zebra suitcase with a pink zipper.

Smith was last seen at her home in Allouez. If anyone has or knows information regarding the missing teen, they are encouraged to reach out to the Sgt. Matthew Wilson or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

