MISSING: 15-year-old teen, Aliyah Tritt, runaway from Winnebago County

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV)- Local authorities are seeking the community’s help in locating a teen who allegedly ran away from her home in Winneconne.

Details about 15-year-old Aliyah Tritt were released by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, January 11.

According to the release, the Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the runaway since December 6th, 2021. Tritt was last seen at her home on Rozek Road on the 5th around 8 p.m. in the evening. She is described as 5’2″ and weighing in around 105 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

The 15-year-old also took her 3 cats and perscription, which leads investigators to believe this was planned.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you or anyone you know has relevant information they are asked to alert the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department (920) 236-7300.