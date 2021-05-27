MISSING: 16-year-old Kyan Weickardt from Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Whitefish Bay Police Department has issued a missing person alert.

16-year-old Kyan Weickardt was last seen Wednesday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m. leaving his home in Whitefish Bay. He is 5’09”, 125 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt.

He left in a 2007 white Hyundai Sonata with Wisconsin plate AAZ-5488, his destination is unknown and his cell phone is turned off.

You’re asked to contact Whitefish Bay Police at 414-962-3830 if you see him.

