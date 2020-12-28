MISSING: 17-year-old Ava Wilson last seen in De Pere

(WFRV) The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old Wrightstown girl.

17-year-old Ave E. Wilson, 5’1″, weighing about 115 pounds, blonde hair and green eyes, was last seen on December 26 around 4:00 p.m. in De Pere.

She is driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Traverse with a license plate AKG-6851. The vehicle has two stickers on the back window, a Green Bay Packers “G” and a Door County Brewing sticker.

Ava is considered an endangered runaway at this time and suffers from a medical condition that requires frequent treatment.

The public can contact the Brown County Communications Center at 920-391-7450, or their local law enforcement agency with information regarding Ava’s location.