TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently looking for 17-year-old Sage Larock, who left her home on September 28, 2022.

Larock has not been seen or heard from since and it is unknown who she would be with at this time. There is a concern for her safety and she also has a severe infection on her left foot, which needs antibiotics for treatment.

She is described as a Native American who stands 5’03” and weighs around 150 pounds. She has blue eyes with brown hair that is mid-length.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black-hooded sweatshirt. She also had white Adidas tennis shoes with three black Adidas lines or Pink brand silver slides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Two Rivers Police Department at 920-793-1191.