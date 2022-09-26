TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Two Rivers Police Department are asking the public to help find a missing and endangered 24-year-old with intellectual disabilities.

According to a release, Maggie Remiker was last seen getting into a red truck on 09/23/22 around 5:15 p.m. near Prairie and 31st St in Two Rivers.

She was wearing black leggings, a pink and gray hooded sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, black Nike tennis shoes with white swoosh and soles carrying a black and blue “Special Olympics” duffle bag.

Police say she is no longer believed to be with the owner of that vehicle.

Her whereabouts are unknown and officers say she is believed to possibly be with a transient adult man, known as Nathan, from Manitowoc.

Remiker is 5’4″ and weighs 145 pounds. She has long straight brown hair and brown eyes, with a mole above the upper left side of her lip and a black and white bird tattoo on her inner right forearm.

The department reports Remiker is a vulnerable adult with intellectual disabilities.

If you have any information about where she is, you are urged to call Det. Lt. Wiesner with the Two Rivers Police Department at (920)686-7200.