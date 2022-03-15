KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Tribal Police Department is searching for three missing children after they were last seen on March 11.

According to a release, the three children were removed from the home of their biological parents by Brown County Social Services and placed in the care of relatives but police believe they are now back with their biological parents.

Officers explain that this is in violation of a “Child in Need of Protective Service” order.

The three children are described as follows:

11-year-old Sapatis Mahkimetas Pyawasay is a Native American boy who is 5’4”, weighs 145 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

1.5-year-old Shawn Pyawasay is a Native American boy who is 2’5”, weighs 30 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

10-year-old Jeffery Pyawasay is a Native American boy who is 5’4”, weighs 145 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers say their biological parents are listed below:

30-year-old Tara Mahkimetas – who is a Native American woman with a height of 5’4”, weighing 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

44-year-old John Kassube – who is a Native American man with a height of 6’0”, weighing 190 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know of any information on where these children or their biological parents are, you are urged to contact the Menominee Tribal Police Department at 715-799-3881.