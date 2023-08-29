APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Appleton are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 3-year-old child.

According to a media release, Appleton Police is looking for 3-year-old Charley Peeples, who weighs around 46 pounds and is around 29 inches tall.

Peeples was last seen with her grandmother in a 2002 dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing license plate 700YPJ.

Officials say the criteria are not met for an Amber alert, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.