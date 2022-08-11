APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen ‪in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.

Sergeant McQuaid said he may be traveling to Green Bay and may be pan-handling in the area. They believe he was walking but could have gotten a ride.

He is described as 5’06,” weighing 190 lbs.

The department reports Chetto is cognitive/intellectually disabled and has not taken his necessary prescribed medications so he may be in danger.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Appleton Police Department’s non-emergency number of 920-832-5500.