FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Missing 35-year-old Menasha man found dead in Fox River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha Police responded to a call from a local boater that there was a body in the Fox River Canal near the Racine Street Bridge.

According to a release, Police and Rescue personnel arrived and confirmed a man was floating in the Marina area early Thursday.

Officers do not believe the public is in danger. Police indicate the 35-year-old man was reported by a family member to be missing on May 11, 2021.

“We are working to confirm how and when things happened,” says Public Information Officer Nick Oleszak.

Investigators from the Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner say they are making a preliminary examination of the body to determine the cause of death.

Menasha Police request anybody with additional information call 920-967-3500 reference case 21-1109.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer talks Rodgers, offers advice to QB

Unbeaten Appleton North seeks perfect ending at state boys soccer tournament

NDA boys soccer preps for state soccer

Cam Fuller announced as 15th athletic director for St. Norbert College

Bay Port's Baranczyk eyes strong finish to high school golf career

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL