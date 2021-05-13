Missing 35-year-old Menasha man found dead in Fox River

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha Police responded to a call from a local boater that there was a body in the Fox River Canal near the Racine Street Bridge.

According to a release, Police and Rescue personnel arrived and confirmed a man was floating in the Marina area early Thursday.

Officers do not believe the public is in danger. Police indicate the 35-year-old man was reported by a family member to be missing on May 11, 2021.

“We are working to confirm how and when things happened,” says Public Information Officer Nick Oleszak.

Investigators from the Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner say they are making a preliminary examination of the body to determine the cause of death.

Menasha Police request anybody with additional information call 920-967-3500 reference case 21-1109.