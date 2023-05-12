MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin have given an update on the missing 39-year-old man who had not been heard from since May 3.
According to officials, Alexander Davis was located and is safe.
No additional details were provided.
Alexander Davis
by: Indiana Schilz
Posted:
Updated:
