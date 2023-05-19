GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently searching for a missing 4-year-old child who was last seen at his residence in the 100 block of South Clay Street.

Police are looking for Elvy Haack, who has been missing since around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Elvy is around 48 pounds and has blonde hair with brown eyes. He is reportedly shy.

When reported missing, he was wearing a blue camouflage Champion brand sweatshirt, red shorts, black socks, and no shoes.

If you’ve seen this child or have information on his whereabouts, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-226543.