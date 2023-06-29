GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 47-year-old Jimi Micheau due to concerns for his welfare.

Micheau was last seen in the area of Cass Street and South Madison Street in the City of Green Bay around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Authorities say that he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, sweatpants, and a black/white beanie hat. He is described as a white male who is 5’8″ and 170 pounds.

He is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on Micheau’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920)-448-3200 and refer to case #23-235008.

No further details were provided.