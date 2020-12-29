MISSING: 55-year-old Bill Jarosh from Buchanan

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information about a missing 55-year-old from Buchanan.

According to a report, William (Bill) Jarosh was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 26, at around 6 p.m. and is considered missing and endangered.

Deputies say Bill was known to wear a camouflage jacket and may be suffering from a concussion from a fall the day before he went missing.

Law enforcement believe Bill may be traveling on foot after leaving his home in Buchanan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sgt. Nathan Borman at 920 832 5499.