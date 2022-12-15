APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department would like assistance locating a missing adult.

67-year-old Robert A. Kraus was last seen in Appleton on December 8, 2022, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Robert A. Kraus’ vehicle

Kraus has some health conditions that may put him at increased risk if he is not located. He is described as 6’0″ tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and could be driving a 2006 Ford Econoline E350 passenger van.

The van is light green in color and has a disabled license plate of 61528DS.

If you see Kraus or can assist with providing information for this investigation, please call the Appleton Police Department’s non-emergency number of 920-832-5500. The case number is A22061437.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story.