GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Missing 70-year-old woman in Green Bay found safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEDNESDAY 10/20/2021 6:43 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is no longer looking for 70-year-old Patricia Rasmussen after she was found safe.

According to authorities, Rasmussen was found safe.

There was no further information provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL: MISSING: 70-year-old woman, last seen on Green Bay’s East Side

WEDNESDAY 10/20/2021 5:59 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for a 70-year-old woman with onset dementia.

According to authorities, 70-year-old Patricia Rasmussen was last seen in the area of 2900 block St. Anthony Drive around 3 a.m. She has been found in the past near St. Anthony Drive and Laverne Drive.

Rasmussen is described as 5’1″ with gray hair and was last seen wearing pajamas. She may still be in the area of St. Anthony Drive and Laverne Drive.

If found, the Green Bay Police Department is asking to contact the authorities and stay with her until officers arrive.

No further information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Divisions 3-7 Football Bracket Breakdown

Divisions 1 & 2 Football Brackets Breakdown

INSIDE SKINNY: Former Packers Cheerleaders

Team of the Week: Brillion

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fox Valley Lutheran

Band of the Week: Winneconne