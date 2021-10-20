UPDATE: Missing 70-year-old woman in Green Bay found safe

WEDNESDAY 10/20/2021 6:43 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is no longer looking for 70-year-old Patricia Rasmussen after she was found safe.

According to authorities, Rasmussen was found safe.

There was no further information provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL: MISSING: 70-year-old woman, last seen on Green Bay’s East Side

WEDNESDAY 10/20/2021 5:59 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for a 70-year-old woman with onset dementia.

According to authorities, 70-year-old Patricia Rasmussen was last seen in the area of 2900 block St. Anthony Drive around 3 a.m. She has been found in the past near St. Anthony Drive and Laverne Drive.

Rasmussen is described as 5’1″ with gray hair and was last seen wearing pajamas. She may still be in the area of St. Anthony Drive and Laverne Drive.

If found, the Green Bay Police Department is asking to contact the authorities and stay with her until officers arrive.

No further information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.