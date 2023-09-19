LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in the Fox Valley are searching for a 72-year-old man who is believed to have become lost while operating his vehicle in northeast Wisconsin.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating John Connery from Little Chute, who was last heard from his family on September 18, 2023.

Connery is believed to have left his home driving a silver 2014 Ford Escape SUV with Wisconsin license plate ATX9713.

Law enforcement was contacted due to Connery having underlying health concerns and his whereabouts being unknown for an extended period of time. It is believed Connery became lost and has been operating his vehicle in northeast Wisconsin for the last several hours.

If you have any information to assist in locating Connery, you are asked to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at 920-788-7505.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available.