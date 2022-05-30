MONDAY 5/30/2022 5:43 a.m.

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have reportedly found 73-year-old Robert Socha.

According to officials, Socha has been located. There was no additional information provided.

ORIGINAL: MISSING: 73-year-old Chilton man, ‘concern’ for his welfare

MONDAY 5/30/2022 5:30 a.m.

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A missing person alert has been issued for 73-year-old Robert Socha, who was last seen in Chilton.

According to authorities, Socha was last seen on May 29 around 11 p.m. in the vicinity of Good Avenue. Authorities say there is concern for Socha’s welfare.

Socha reportedly has difficulty walking and was driving a 2011 Silver Volvo XC70 with license plate number 72432M.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-849-4855. There was no photo of Socha provided, only one of his vehicle.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.