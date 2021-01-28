MISSING: 73-year-old Judy Rohleder from Racine

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Judy M. Rohleder from Racine.

According to the City of Racine Police Department, Judy was last seen Thursday at 1:30 p.m., after arriving late for a medical appointment and leaving before she was seen in Kenosha.

Officials report both the family and law enforcement have concerns for Judy’s welfare and believe she may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Judy is described as a 5’00” 156-pound white woman with short gray hair, blue eyes, and has a scar on her hip and stomach.

Authorities say Judy may be wearing a teal-colored jacket with New Balance shoes.

Police believe she may have left in her 2018 white Lincoln MKC car, with a Wisconsin license plate of WD62566.

If you have any information regarding Judy’s whereabouts contact the City of Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.