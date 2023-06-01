SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities report that Wade Coppock has been found and is in the process of returning to his family.

No further information has been provided.

Posted: Jun 1, 2023 / 06:26 PM CDT

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is currently searching for 76-year-old Wade Coppock from Sheboygan.

Coppock has early stages of dementia and was last seen driving his truck when he left his home at 11:00 a.m. in Sheboygan. He was missing from the 4700 block of South 16th Street and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and gray jogging sweatpants.

He is described as 5’10” and weighs around 225 pounds with hazel eyes and gray balding hair. Coppock also wears glasses and has a goatee/beard that is gray in color.

He could be driving a 2016 silver Dodge Ram 1500 with the Wisconsin License Plate: TY 6756.

Anyone who has seen Wade or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lieutenant Matthew Walsh at the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3387.

No additional details were provided.