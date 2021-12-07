MISSING: 93-year-old man of Verona

VERONA, Wis. (WFRV)- A silver alert has been released on Tuesday, December 7, for help in locating a 93-year-old man from the Verona area.

Cyril Jandry was last seen on Tuesday, around 1 p.m. in the afternoon.

According to Officials, Jandry left his house around 1 p.m. looking for a Christmas tree, he drove himself in his Red 2018 Ford Escape. The man’s car was later spotted heading South on Main Street and Factory. A picture of his car was also provided.

A description of his clothing was not given at this time. No other information has been released as of now.

Local Five will update this story when new details are released.