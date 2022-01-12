UPDATE: 80-year-old Alma Grace found & safe, reports Fond du Lac PD

WEDNESDAY 1/12/2022 5:10 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – 80-year-old Alma Grace was found and is now safe, according to the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Officers thank everyone who helped in finding Grace.

Original Story: MISSING: Alma Grace, 80, last seen in Fond du Lac

WEDNESDAY 1/12/2022 4:39 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are searching for an 80-year-old who was last seen Wednesday morning in Fond du Lac. Officers explain she has on occasion become easily confused and wandered off.

According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police’s Facebook page, Alma Grace is 5-feet, 2-inches, and weighs approximately 130 pounds, with long grey hair and blue eyes. There is no description of what she is wearing.

She was last seen around 9:45 a.m. at the Oasis Family Restaurant on N. Main St. and could possibly be on foot with a walker.

Officers say Grace was possibly spotted in the area of Military and Hickory St. around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

If you have seen Grace or know where she is, you are asked to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) – 906 – 5555.