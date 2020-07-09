MISSING: Anastasia Degrand, 13, from Howard area

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing Howard area teenager.

Authorities say 13-year-old Anastasia De Grand was last seen Wednesday night after 9 p.m. and was wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants. She is described as 5’0, 110 lbs, with dirty blonde hair with blue streaks and hazel eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are actively looking for Ana, adding that her family just reported her missing. Authorities believe Ana may be endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450 or local law enforcement.

Latest Stories