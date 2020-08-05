MISSING: Angela Coffield, 33, from Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Altoona Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 33-year-old Angela Coffield from Altoona.

Officials say Angela Coffield was last seen on around 8:30 p.m. on July 29, in Altoona Wisconsin. Police describe her to be a 5’05 white woman with blue eyes and long brown hair.

Angela Coffield

According to authorities, Angela was last known to be driving a 2003 tan Buick Century with Wisconsin license plates of ADL2030.

2003 tan Buick Century with Wisconsin license plates of ADL2030

If residents have any information on Angela’s whereabouts they are being asked to notify the Altoona Police Department at 715-839-6090.

