MISSING: Angela Coffield, 33, from Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Altoona Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 33-year-old Angela Coffield from Altoona.
Officials say Angela Coffield was last seen on around 8:30 p.m. on July 29, in Altoona Wisconsin. Police describe her to be a 5’05 white woman with blue eyes and long brown hair.
According to authorities, Angela was last known to be driving a 2003 tan Buick Century with Wisconsin license plates of ADL2030.
If residents have any information on Angela’s whereabouts they are being asked to notify the Altoona Police Department at 715-839-6090.