APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Appleton have located 3-year-old Charley Peeples after she was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Appleton Police Department, officers continued investigative efforts and coordinated with law enforcement in Michigan to be able to locate and confirm the welfare of Charley.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we navigated through this investigation,” read a statement from the Appleton Police Department.

It was also noted that the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be provided at a later date.

No other information was provided.