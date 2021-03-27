MISSING: Arianna Bustamante, 17, and 2-month-old daughter, from West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – The West Allis Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old woman and her 2-month-old child.

According to police, 17-year-old Arianna Bustamante and her daughter were last seen on March 26 at around 2:20 p.m. Officials say that Arianna and her daughter reportedly ran away from the 2800 block S. Cleveland Park Drive.

Law enforcment say Arianna and her daughter have been entered into NCIC as a missing juvenile.

Arianna is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a turquoise hoodie with “Rugrats” cartoons on it and jeans. Police believe Arianna and her daughter are in the Manitowoc or Dane County area.

If anyone has any information on Arianna and her whereabouts they are asked to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.