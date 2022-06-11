WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a 26-year-old Waupaca County man.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that deputies are searching for Brandon E. Colligan from the Town of Royalton.

Colligan was last seen in Stevens Point on June 10, at around 9:45 a.m.

According to one of Colligan’s friends, Colligan had met up with a friend for coffee in the Stevens Point area when he left the coffee shop to get something and never returned.

The friend also told officials that Colligan had been acting ‘strange.’

Colligan’s vehicle was later found abandoned in Town of Royalton, close to a family member’s residence. His phone and wallet were left in the vehicle.

Colligan is described as a 5’10” White male with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve dress shirt and blue shorts.

Residents across the state are asked to keep their eyes out as Colligan has been known to travel to Milwaukee and to Madison.

Anybody with information on Brandon Colligan and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office at 715-258-4466.