MISSING: Brown Co. Sheriff looking to locate Peggy Cope of Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a woman they believe to be missing and endangered.

Peggy Cope of Howard was reported missing by her husband on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Officials say Peggy was last seen at her home in Howard on Saturday, Nov. 2 at about 5:30 a.m. Nobody has heard from her since.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is believed Peggy to be driving a red 2000 Dodge Dakota with Wisconsin license plate LX9304.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-6188.